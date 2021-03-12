MILLAR, Kenneth Thomas



Kenneth Thomas Millar, 64, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, the 8th of March. He was born on September 23, 1956, in Fairfax, Virginia to Thomas and Ann Millar. Ken married Lucy Chapman over 34 years ago in Rochester, New York and she survives. Also surviving are his mother Ann Millar of Fairfax, Virginia, his daughter, Peyton Millar Powell and her husband, William Powell of Atlanta, Georgia, his son, Schuyler Millar of Atlanta, his sister, Lorine Millar Stovall of Fairfax, Virginia, and his brother James Millar of Atlanta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Millar of Fairfax, Virginia and his brother, John Millar of Cobham, England.



Ken had a distinguished career in corporate finance, private equity and banking and recently retired from the post of Managing Director for Truist Securities (formerly SunTrust Robinson Humphrey). He received his Master of Business Administration from the Goizueta Graduate School of Business at Emory University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia. Ken held the distinctions of Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst from the CAIA Association. Ken will be remembered for his extraordinary sharp intellect balanced with his humble and kind demeanor. Ken will also be remembered for his generosity with his time and never missing an opportunity to teach, whether it be shooting techniques or skiing – snow or water. Ken was an accomplished outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, shooting sporting clays and fishing. But his greatest joy came when he was on the water with his family. In particular he enjoyed spending time with Lucy and his children at their home in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on a future date. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.



