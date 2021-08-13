MILFORD, Dean "Rev. Dr."



Reverend Doctor Carl Dean Milford was born on March 4, 1937, in Carnesville, GA, the son of Clarence A. and Gladys South Milford. He was a boisterous burst of life and energy who poured into every single person he met. His smile and deep laughter were constant companions in his fifty-six years of ministry. During that time he served thirteen churches and was the District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church. He served in Carnesville, Morrow, Smyrna, Dalton, Elberton, Carrollton, and Conyers. His influence and work have had the deepest of impacts in the lives of countless people. He faithfully and lovingly served the Lord in pastoral ministry and life alongside the love of his life, Sandra, to whom he was married to for fifty-eight years and adored. She was his partner and together they created a wonderful life of adventure, love, and powerful faith.



Dean loved his family deeply, beginning with Sandra and extending to every member of the family they built and nurtured together. He made custom coin collections for each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He always had a smile, a word of encouragement, and a big 'I love you' for each of them.



Together with Sandra, Dean traveled the world making friends and treating everyone he met with wonderful (and mostly true!) stories. A natural story-teller, he used his booming laugh, great speaking voice, and infectious energy to mesmerize everyone who heard him both in and out of the pulpit. He loved collecting coins and even more than that he loved telling people about his coins.



He was a man who invested deeply in every person he met. He allowed strangers to live in his home, he cared for those who could not care for themselves, and he shone the light of Jesus Christ brightly in a dark world. Should you care to measure the impact of Dean's life, look to the people whom he loved.



Reverend Milford passed away at the age of eighty-four on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6 PM. He is preceded by his wife, Sandra Sadler Milford, of fifty-eight years. He is also preceded by his parents, Clarence Arlington Milford and Mamie Gladys South Milford, son in law Johnny Simmons, and several brothers and sisters.



Survivors include his children, Kim Simmons of Franklin, NC, Denise (Rick) Martin of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) Shadburn of Adairsville, GA, Katy (Nathan) Ranfos of Woodstock, GA, Emily (Eric) Johnson of Oxford, NC, Samantha (Christopher) Simonton of Carrollton, Charles Allen Murrah III of Atlanta, Allison Milford Murrah of Carrollton, Jennifer (David) Fairchild of Chelsea, AL, Robin (Kyle) Olson of Decatur, Benjamin Martin of Atlanta, Russell (Roseanna) Martin of Carrollton; great grandchildren, Aidan and Hudson Ranfos of Woodstock, GA, Elliot and Norah Johnson of Oxford, NC, Grace and Grant Olson of Decatur, GA, Hank and Walker Martin of Carrollton; brother, Donald (Patsy) Milford of Carnesville, GA and a sister, Mary Jo Whitworth of Eastanollee, GA.



The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 14 from 10:30 AM until 1 PM.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2 PM at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Patton, Rev. Larry Caywood, and Rev. Christopher Simonton officiating.



Honorary pallbearers will be the clergy and spouses of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.



Private inurnment of his ashes will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Young Harris College, Dean and Sandra Milford Memorial Scholarship, PO BOX 275, Young Harris, GA 30582.



Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.



Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

