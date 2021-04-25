MILES, William Franklin "Bill"



William "Bill" Franklin Miles, 74, joined his Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. His life will be celebrated on Monday, April 26, at 2 o'clock, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, led by Rev. Gary Berrier and Rev. Gene Saunders. Family will greet friends beginning at 12:30, until service time and entombment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery's Chapel Mausoleum. Mr. Miles was born in Metter, Georgia to the late Solomon and Emma Sue Glen Miles. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, where he was unfortunately exposed to Agent Orange and endured the lifelong complications associated with exposure. Bill worked for the Macon Police Department for 7 years and then became an employee of CSX Railroad, where he worked from 1976 until his retirement in 2003. Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Emma Sue Miles, parents in law, James and Myrtle Thigpen, a sister, Kathleen Meeks, and a daughter, Ashley Marie Miles. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Deborah T. Miles; daughter, Charity Hope Edelmaier; son, Andrew Solomon (Sherry) Miles; grandchildren, David Smallwood, Cheyenne Smallwood, Amber Allen, Matthew Miles, Savanna Edelmaier; several nieces, nephews, and cousins including Raymond Anthony Miles, and many close friends. Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono.

