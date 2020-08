MILES, Shonte Elyce Life Celebration for Mrs. Shonte Elyce Miles Of Powder Springs, will be Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 AM. Graveside Service at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Parkway. Marietta. Viewing Sunday 2 PM - 6 PM, at our Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.