MILES, Mabel C.



Mabel C. Miles passed away at 86 years old on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Mabel, née Christopher, was born in Winchester, Kentucky, the second child of four. In 1965, she married Henry D. Miles of Dunwoody, Georgia. The couple started their family in Macon, Georgia, and shortly afterward relocated to Dunwoody. Mabel was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, and enjoyed her family, her flowers, and following her favorite sports teams, the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; and is survived by her sons, Chris and David; her brother, Ernest; and her sisters, Faye and Shirley. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1 PM. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. She will be interred next to her husband at Green Lawn Cemetery, in Roswell following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the United Way of Greater Atlanta (https://www.unitedwayatlanta.org) or to the Humane Society.



