X

Miles, Charles

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MILES, Sr., Charles

Mr. Charles B. Miles, Sr. of Fayetteville, GA passed away February 28, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Private Service for immediate family only. Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Maudette Miles; children, Charles B Miles, Jr. (Cheryl), Kathi M. Miles (Chas), and Tenika Booth (Karim); grandchildren, Brittany Miles, KaBrea Jones, Jordyn Booth, Tayllor Miles, KaMarie Jones, Justin Miles, Karim Booth, Jr., Mason Booth, Logan Booth, and Maddox Booth. On Tuesday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.