Miles, Charles

Mr. Charles B. Miles, Sr. of Fayetteville, GA passed away February 28, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Private Service for immediate family only. Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Maudette Miles; children, Charles B Miles, Jr. (Cheryl), Kathi M. Miles (Chas), and Tenika Booth (Karim); grandchildren, Brittany Miles, KaBrea Jones, Jordyn Booth, Tayllor Miles, KaMarie Jones, Justin Miles, Karim Booth, Jr., Mason Booth, Logan Booth, and Maddox Booth. On Tuesday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel.




