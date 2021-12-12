MILAVEC, Frank



Frank Edward Milavec "Bud", 80, of Fayetteville, GA passed away November 21, 2021. Born in Canonsburg, PA on January 29,1941, and raised in Bridgeville, PA, Frank graduated from Bridgeville High School in 1959. He worked at Cyclops Steel until drafted into the Army. He served from 1963-1965 at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, where he met Sandra, his future wife of 54 years. He worked at International Harvester, and then the Army-Air Force Exchange Service until retirement in 2006. Funny, and fun loving, Frank was always up for an adventure. He enjoyed boating, playing with old cars, and working around the house and yard. He was a devoted husband, supportive father, and loving Pap to his two grandsons. He spent countless hours going to games, auto races, or anything else his boys were interested in. He was a kind, gentle soul who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Milavec, brother, John Milavec, and wife, Sandra Milavec, Frank is survived by sons Mike (Tracey) Milavec of Fayetteville, GA, Jon (Lynn Harris Medcalf) Milavec of Concord, CA, and grandsons Nick and Ethan Milavec. A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

