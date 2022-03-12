MILAM, Charles



Charles Ray "C.R." Milam, 85, of Duluth, died March 8, 2022 due to respiratory complications after a short illness. Visitation will be at Bill Head Funeral Home in Duluth on Saturday, from 4–7 PM. A celebration of Charles' life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday at Duluth First Baptist Church. The family will be available to receive friends after the service. Charles was born to the late J.L. and Minnie Milam, November 17, 1936, in Inaha, GA. Charles lived in Duluth most of his life and knew all the Duluth history. He enrolled as a cadet at North Georgia College in 1954 and that's where he met the love of his life, Juanita Davis. The couple was married on August 9, 1959 and celebrated 55 years of marriage before he lost her to death in 2014. C.R. spent most of his career as the warehouse manager for Parsons, Inc., a family-owned department store. C.R. was an active member of Duluth First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for almost 50 years. Charles lived the last year of his life at Dogwood Forest Assisted Living in Grayson. He is survived by his three children: son, Jim and Lisa Milam of Sandy Springs, daughter Suzanne and Braxton Roberts of Loganville, and daughter Donna and Tommy Adams of Lawrenceville. Seven grandchildren and spouses, Chaz Adams (Shelby), Tyler Adams (Rebecca), Brax Roberts, IV (Hailey), Gaines Roberts (Emma Kate), Myla Roberts Johnson (Andrew), Rachel and Olivia Milam. One precious great-grandson, Grady Elias Adams. His half-sister Anne Steed McGehee and sister-in-law Ann Steed. Later in life he married Jewell Parsons Correll, who was also a long time Duluth resident. Although they were no longer together at the end of his life, they created many great memories during their time together. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita (Nita) and his half-brother Joe Wilburn Steed. He was a very generous man and gave to many great causes, including the Gwinnett Hospital System, the University of North Georgia, and St. Jude's Hospital, just to name of few. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharing His Love (a 501c3 non-profit). Donations can be mailed to: 303 Main Street Loganville, GA 30052 to continue C.R.'s legacy. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.



