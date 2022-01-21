Mikul, Joyce

Hamburger icon
Joyce Christene Stevens Mikul, age 84, of Lawrenceville passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Taylor; brother, Charles Thomas Stevens (Daphne); nephew, Tommy Stevens. Joyce was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church. She enjoyed having lunch with her many friends, painting, sewing and various other crafts. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Wages & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the Chapel of Smoke Rise Baptist Church with Dr. Chris George officiating. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.




Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Gwinnett Chapel

1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesandsons.com/

