MIDDLETON, Larry Lee



Mr. Larry Lee Middleton, age 45 of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born September 22, 1976, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of Karen Avery Watson and the late Samuel Jack Middleton.



He was a member of the Class of 1995 at Central High School and worked as the Director of Facilities with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. He was a member of Mount Holly Church.



A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Sunday, September 18, 2022, 4:00 PM at Mount Holly Church, 4685 US-27, Carrollton, Georgia with Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.



