ajc logo
X

Middleton, Larry

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MIDDLETON, Larry Lee

Mr. Larry Lee Middleton, age 45 of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born September 22, 1976, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of Karen Avery Watson and the late Samuel Jack Middleton.

He was a member of the Class of 1995 at Central High School and worked as the Director of Facilities with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. He was a member of Mount Holly Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Sunday, September 18, 2022, 4:00 PM at Mount Holly Church, 4685 US-27, Carrollton, Georgia with Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hightower Funeral Home

318 Gordon St

Bremen, GA

30110

https://www.hightowerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County police released photos of a man suspected of shooting two people at a Shell gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 217h ago
The NCR headquarters building is located in Midtown Atlanta next to the Downtown Connector. Photo taken Jan. 30, 2021. (Andy Peters / andy.peters@ajc.com)

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company NCR plans to split in two
8h ago
Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

Credit: LinkedIn / Jason Lary

Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison
14h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
This new student housing complex in downtown Athens was supposed to be dream living for UGA students. Delays in opening have turned renting at the William Athens into a nightmare. (Courtesy of www.williamathens.com)

Credit: Contributed

Delay in opening apartment complex strands UGA students
10h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Scheetz, Bobby
Hauptman, Michael
2h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top