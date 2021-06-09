MIDDLETON, James



James Edward Middleton, age 63, of Douglasville, passed away on May 28, 2021. Service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.

