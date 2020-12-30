X

Middleton, Carrie

MIDDLETON, Carrie M.

Carrie M. Middleton, 87, of College Park, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Stafford, Virginia. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Ray North and Jane Chandler.

Carrie retired from Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). She was an avid reader. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Middleton; and two grandchildren Erica and Kenneth, Jr..She was the devoted mother of Kenneth Middleton (Sandra); and leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren, Kenitria Langley (Aaron), Carneshia Bryant (Kevin), Kiara, Brandon, Tinisha, Tyrese, and Brennan; nine great-grandchildren; one loving sister; Elizabeth McConnell; and a host of other family members.

All services will be held privately.

