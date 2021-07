Middlebrooks, Hugh

MIDDLEBROOKS, Jr., Hugh



Mr. Hugh Middlebrooks Jr., 70, of Jackson, passed Sunday, July 11, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 11 AM, in our Chapel. Interment South-View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, July 16, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.