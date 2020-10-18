MIDDELTHON, Ann Eldredge Ann Eldredge Middelthon, 79, was born and raised in Coral Gables, Florida, where she lived the majority of her life. She moved and has lived in Hilton Head, SC for much of the past 15 years to enjoy the beauty of the beaches with her family, friends and grandchildren. She passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Ann was born in Coral Gables to Louisa Candler Eldredge and Alfred T. Eldredge, Sr. on October 6, 1941. She graduated from Coral Gables High School, then briefly attended Florida State University before marrying her high school sweetheart, William R. Middelthon, Jr. She was involved in Junior League of Miami, First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, and Thomas Armour Youth Ballet in Miami, Florida. She loved her Miami Dolphins, having been a season ticket holder for almost 50 years, and cherished her many lifelong friendships from Miami. Her charitable commitments are numerous, and thanks to her great grandfather, Asa G. Candler, her love of Coca-Cola was never-ending up until her passing. Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her brother, Alfred T. Eldredge, Jr. She is survived by her sons, William "Billy" Middelthon, III, and D. Matthew Middelthon, married to Lorin S. Middelthon, and her four grandchildren, Carroll G. Middelthon (26), Patrick M. Middelthon (24), Amanda J. Middelthon (17) and J. Callan Middelthon (14). A private memorial service will be held at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in the near future. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, at 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. Her family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Piedmont Hospital for giving her the best care in today's challenging environment, along with the many people over the last few years who have lovingly cared for her.



