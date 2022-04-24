Michels, Mary

MICHELS (DENNERT), Mary Jane



Mary Jane Michels (née Dennert) entered eternal life on March 28, 2022. This was a week after her 100th birthday celebration with family. Jane was born in Batesville, IN on March 21, 1922. She was the second child of Lawrence and Flora Meyer Dennert. Jane had a wonderful childhood surrounded by a loving family. When she was 13, her mother died of cancer. Jane attended St. Mary's High School in Cincinnati. Over Christmas vacation her senior year she met the love of her life, Ted Michels, on a blind date. They married on Valentine's Day 1942. After World War II, they lived in Cincinnati while Ted finished his degree at the University of Cincinnati, their daughter Barbara, was born in 1947. Ted accepted a job with General Motors and throughout his career the family was transferred to Detroit, MI, Upper Montclair, NJ, and finally Dunwoody, GA. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She loved to have fun whether it was playing bridge and rummy quib, shopping-with a purpose, or just having a good meal with family and friends. Jane had a quick wit which complimented her sense of humor. Even as she lost some of her memory in her 90's, she never lost her wit or humor. Jane was a devoted Roman Catholic and it was her faith that carried her through adversity and brought her great joy. Jane was predeceased by her husband, Norbert "Ted" Michels, her siblings Thelma Limeberger (Charles), Lawrence Dennert (Verna Lee), and Robert Dennert (Gloria), and her nephew John Limeberger. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Moran, granddaughters Stephanie Tarry (Steven), and Elizabeth Moran, and great-grandchildren Catherine, Alastair, Natalie, Samantha, and George and a host of nieces and nephews. The mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, April 25 at 1:30 PM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs with interment followed immediately afterwards at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.

