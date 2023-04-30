MICHALAK, William John "Bill"



William John Michalak "Bill", age 72, passed away, with his family on April 18, 2023, in Johns Creek, Georgia. Bill was born on July 28, 1950, in Mineola, New York, to the late John and Irma Michalak. Bill was a graduate of Villanova University with a Bachelors in History, and a member of the Varsity Lacrosse team. He also earned an MBA in Finance from Long Island University. Bill was an accomplished business man and financial analyst. He is survived by his three fantastic children, Lauren, Allison and John (Jack); his darling grandchildren, Faye, June and Nate; his dear sisters, Joan and Kate; and his mischievous puppy, Roscoe. Bill was an adoring father, avid sports fan, fantastic coach and loyal friend. In memory of Bill, please consider a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society.

