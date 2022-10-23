Michael, Klaustermeyer

KLAUSTERMEYER, Michael



Michael Kent Klaustermeyer, age 71 of Williamson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Brightmoor Hospice.



Michael was born in Higginsville, Missouri on June 8, 1951. His father, Donald Klaustermeyer, precedes him in death.



Mike started with Delta Air Lines in July of 1974. In his years of service, Mike experienced such things as, opening stations and working with the military during Desert Storm and Shield. Mike retired in 2005, but continued to enjoy playing golf and barbequeing.



Survivors include his wife, Janice Klaustermeyer; his mother, Frances Klaustermeyer; children, Erik Klaustermeyer (Kelly); Matt Klaustermeyer (Kim); grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, Denver, Jonathan and Kathryn Klaustermeyer; siblings, Patricia Snyder (Ron), Kelly Mulley (Paul); several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma, Missouri at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Craig Otto to officiate. Local memorial service in Georgia will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mike's honor to the Brightmoor Hospice, Wounded Warrior, or a Hospice location of your choice.



Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road is in charge of the arrangements.



