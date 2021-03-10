Miceli, Mary

X

MICELI (FINN), Mary Geraldine

Mrs. Mary Geraldine Miceli, 82, of Newnan, GA passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born March 29, 1938 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late James Joseph Finn and Gertrude Theresa Corcoran Finn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Felix Miceli and siblings, Gerald Finn, James Finn II, Margaret Ferreira and Patricia Ferreira as well as son-in-law Larry Dobbs.

Survivors include her six children and a son-in-law, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as surviving siblings, one sister and one brother, in addition many nieces and nephews.

Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was the best grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her dearly and was truly the glue to the family. She will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral mass for Mrs. Miceli will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Newnan, Georgia with Father Terry Crone officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, GA.

