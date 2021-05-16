<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689648-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689648-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MEYERS, Norman Louis<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Norman Louis Meyers, 87, passed away on May 9, 2021, in Paradise Valley, Arizona.<br/><br/>Norman was born in Newark, New Jersey to David & Julia Meyers, (nee Rogers) in 1933. After serving in the United States Navy, Norman earned degrees from both Rutgers and Northeastern Universities.<br/><br/>Passionate about vocational rehabilitation, Norman served as the Executive Director for Bobby Dodd Industries for over three decades before retiring in Marietta, Georgia. In 2012, Norman moved to Arizona to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren.<br/><br/>Norman was an avid bass fisherman who participated in local fishing organizations and competitions. In addition to fishing, he was a voracious reader. Norman had an appreciation for history, old cowboy movies, and a good steak.<br/><br/>Norman is survived by his daughters, Jill Meyers Chamberlain of Scottsdale, AZ and Catherine (Paul) Forsthoefel of Carlsbad, CA; sister Audrey (Paul) Greenberg of Alpharetta, GA; former spouse June S. Meyers of Carlsbad, CA; nephews David Greenberg of Atlanta, GA, Daniel Greenberg of Atlanta, GA, and Glenn Greenberg of Washington DC; grandchildren Nico Adame, Ana Adame, and Ari Adame of Scottsdale, AZ, Hannah Forsthoefel and Jacob Forsthoefel of Carlsbad, CA.<br/><br/>Norman was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Mercedes Isabel Adame.<br/><br/>Services were privately held.</font><br/>