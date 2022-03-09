MEYERS, Elaine



Elaine Bradshaw Meyers, age 82, of Buford, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael William Meyers and Mark Austin Meyers; parents, Jesse and Beverly Jones Bradshaw; sister, Judith Anne Morrill. Mrs. Meyers is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Meyers of Buford; brother, Jesse Austin (Brad) Bradshaw, III (Kathleen) of Buford, GA; sister, Brenda Carol Bradshaw of Hendersonville, NC; nine nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Meyers was born on August 23, 1939 in Atlanta, GA and graduated in 1957 from Sylvan Hills High School, Atlanta, GA. In 1960, she graduated from Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Meyers was very involved in raising their two sons and worked alongside her husband at their business, NOPI (Number One Parts, Inc.). Working with both of their sons, they held car shows (NOPI Nationals) across the United States. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford, GA, and American Legion Post 127 in Sugar Hill, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Pastor Stephen Fountain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 11, 2022 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Flanigan Funeral Home.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



