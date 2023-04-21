X

Meyers, Daniel

MEYERS, Daniel Ellis

Memorial services for Mr. Daniel Ellis Meyers, the husband of Mrs. Vicky Meyers, will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 1:00 PM, at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, with Reverend Damon P. Williams, officiating. Full military honors to be rendered at the conclusion of the service. Public viewing will be on TODAY at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com .




