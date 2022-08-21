ajc logo
X

Meyer, Harald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MEYER, Harald

Harald Meyer passed peacefully on August 14, 2022, at 82, in Myrtle Beach, SC. His 7-year battle with Alzheimer's showed his courage as he fought to remain the happy person he was throughout his life. Despite his loss to the disease, he stayed strong until the end. Harald was predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Friedel Meyer, and his loving daughter Erika.

Harald led a prosperous life after arriving in the US from Germany in 1959. He had two children, Kurt and Erika, and led a long career in Georgia Tech's Aerospace Department. Apart from family and work, Harald committed much of his time to the Atlanta Sängerkreis, maintaining German history and culture, and playing soccer with Atlanta United in the '70s. He was also instrumental in developing competitive soccer programs in the Metro North area, leading teams to State Championships, and influencing many young men and women to pursue challenging careers. After retiring in 1999, he dedicated his time to his wife and golf. In 2021, they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Harald is survived by Wanda Reemes Meyer, his wife of 27 years, his son and wife, Kurt and Teresa Meyer, their children Kristina and Dirk, and Wanda's children Mechelle and Bill Cooksey and Jack Goodwin.

A small service was held for Harald on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The family wishes that memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. For all friends, please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest6h ago
Atlanta kingpin sentenced to federal prison for leading major drug syndicate
10h ago
Astros player hospitalized; Braves’ fireworks seen as factor
8h ago
Pickens school bus driver faces DUI, other charges in crash with kids aboard
8h ago
Pickens school bus driver faces DUI, other charges in crash with kids aboard
8h ago
Mill Creek 44, Walton 41
4h ago
The Latest
Blower, Donald
2h ago
Ansley, Robert
2h ago
Brandenberger, David
2h ago
Featured
Assembly Studios is currently in a massive buildout that should be finished by June 2023. This was taken on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
6h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top