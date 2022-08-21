MEYER, Harald



Harald Meyer passed peacefully on August 14, 2022, at 82, in Myrtle Beach, SC. His 7-year battle with Alzheimer's showed his courage as he fought to remain the happy person he was throughout his life. Despite his loss to the disease, he stayed strong until the end. Harald was predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Friedel Meyer, and his loving daughter Erika.



Harald led a prosperous life after arriving in the US from Germany in 1959. He had two children, Kurt and Erika, and led a long career in Georgia Tech's Aerospace Department. Apart from family and work, Harald committed much of his time to the Atlanta Sängerkreis, maintaining German history and culture, and playing soccer with Atlanta United in the '70s. He was also instrumental in developing competitive soccer programs in the Metro North area, leading teams to State Championships, and influencing many young men and women to pursue challenging careers. After retiring in 1999, he dedicated his time to his wife and golf. In 2021, they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC.



Harald is survived by Wanda Reemes Meyer, his wife of 27 years, his son and wife, Kurt and Teresa Meyer, their children Kristina and Dirk, and Wanda's children Mechelle and Bill Cooksey and Jack Goodwin.



A small service was held for Harald on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The family wishes that memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.


