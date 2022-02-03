MEYER, Carl Lawrence "Larry"



Larry Meyer (Carl Lawrence Meyer) passed into eternity on January 24, 2022. He was born in Maryland in April 1964, to Carl and Elaine Meyer (née Perry). He graduated from SW Dekalb Highschool in 1982, where he played goalie and was captain of the soccer team. He was also selected to play on the All-Stars Soccer team in high school. He attended undergraduate at Emory University, where he majored in English and Philosophy. The soccer team at Emory selected him as a walk-on his sophomore year. He played goalie for the team until he graduated and still holds many athletic records at Emory. He attended law school at the University of Georgia. Larry distinguished himself at UGA Law by participating in the Moot Court, working as Articles Editor of the Georgia Law Review, and serving as president of the Christian Legal Society. After graduating with his JD, cum laude, he clerked for two years for the Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court. He was an active trial attorney for nearly 30 years. In 1998, Larry married the love of his life, Amy. They were blessed with two amazing children, Madeleine and Sam. Larry was a devoted and treasured husband and father. His favorite quote was from Saint Augustine: "You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until it rests in you." He held tightly to the promises of Jesus Christ and now dwells in his glorious presence. He will be fiercely missed, but we know that Larry's heart is at rest in our Lord. Praise be to God. He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Amy Bardill Meyer, daughter Madeleine Joyce, and son Samuel Carl. Sister Sandi Meyer Trebuchon and her husband Moe, brother Paul Meyer, and several beloved nieces and nephews. His parents Carl and Elaine preceded him in death.



