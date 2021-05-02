<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687444-01_0_0000687444-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687444-01_0_0000687444-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MEYER, Beatrice A.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Beatrice A. Meyer, loving mother, grandmother, stepmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away April 24, 2021 in Atlanta. She was 83. Born in St. Peter, Minnesota, her parents, Violet and William Latzke, were farmers in Sibley County, located about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Violet graduated from Business School and had been a bookkeeper/accountant in Minneapolis before her marriage.<br/><br/>Bea's beloved husband, Charlie Meyer, preceded her in death. Bea is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julianna and Roy Burke, and two granddaughters, Amelia and Ingrid, who brought her great joy and comfort. Their love and support of Nana, as she was known to her family, were always present. Bea is also survived by her brother, Fred Latzke, and sister-in-law, Marlyes. Her older sister, Beverly Voss, and Beverly's husband, Robert, preceded her in death. Fred and Marlyes live on and farm the "Home Farm", which has been in the Latzke family over 100 years. Bea had a special place in her heart for Fred and Marlyes and their children. From her marriage to Charlie, Bea is survived by four stepchildren and their spouses: David and Joy Meyer, Nancy and Bill Wrobbel, John and Katie Meyer, and Julie and Stewart Shriver. Her step-grandchildren are Scott and Sam Shriver. Bea cherished her loving relationship with her stepchildren and step-grandchildren.<br/><br/>After receiving her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Bea taught elementary school in several Midwest schools. Shortly after graduating from Lakeland, Bea married fellow Lakeland student Charles Kauderer. They were married for 26 years before divorcing. She also received a degree in Business Administration from Regis University in Denver, Colorado and a master's degree in Special Education from Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois. Bea loved teaching and that love was reflected by her students, several of whom have maintained contact with her for years. Even once she was retired, she continued to devote time to young people through volunteering as an elementary school tutor and as a Sunday School teacher.<br/><br/>After teaching, Bea became interested in computers and helped introduce the PC to employees in Manatee County, Florida. She served as the Data Support Services Manager for the County for ten years. After retiring, she moved from Bradenton, Florida to Atlanta. While she claimed she was moving to be closer to her daughter and family generally, it was quite clear the primary motivation for the move was closer proximity to her granddaughters specifically.<br/><br/>Bea was adventurous and loved to travel. She visited many countries, her favorite being Egypt. She took joy in expeditions and cruises, especially with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with friends or solo to destinations worldwide. Special family memories of trips with Nana include a Mediterranean cruise down the Dalmatian coast and around Italy, a cruise circumnavigating the UK, a riverboat cruise down the Rhine, and an adventure trip to Iceland with Roy's mother Dagny, a native of Iceland. A special treat was attending the Tony Awards with Julianna in 2019 where they walked the red carpet.<br/><br/>In addition to traveling, Bea enjoyed many volunteer activities. She was a fifty-year member of AAUW, serving as President of her local branch, chairing many committees, pricing the Vintage Children's section books in the book room, and working many hours at numerous book fairs. She enjoyed her church, including her Circle and serving as a Deacon and on the Congregational Care Committee. She ushered at many Atlanta venues, including the Fox, the Symphony, the Alliance Theatre and the Schwartz Center. Bea greatly enjoyed tutoring at Dresden Elementary School.<br/><br/>She was an enthusiastic tennis fan and played both ALTA and USTA, frequently partnering with Julianna as a doubles team. She attended two US Open tennis tournaments with family, enjoying them thoroughly. Another favorite hobby was scrapbooking, making books for each year chronicling her travels and other events with friends and family. She also enjoyed making beautiful, handmade greeting cards, which everyone loved receiving. Bea was an avid dominos, cards and board game player and particularly enjoyed Mexican Train and Rummikub. With her naturally competitive spirit, shared by her family members, games were hard fought with victories cherished. She was also a voracious reader and a member of several book clubs. She particularly enjoyed her hiking group outings to areas of natural beauty.<br/><br/>Bea was loved and cherished by her family and the many friends she made throughout her life. A memorial service for Bea will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy may make memorial gifts to either Clairmont Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA or the AAUW Atlanta Branch scholarship fund. Donations for AAUW may be made by check, noting Bea Meyer memorial, sent to AAUW Atlanta Branch, 4320 Quail Ridge Way, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.</font><br/>