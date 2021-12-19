MEWBORNE, Melanie Lynn



Melanie Lynn Mewborne, aged 59, passed away on Friday, December 3rd surrounded by loved ones at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper, Georgia. While Melanie had been bravely fighting early stage cancer, her death was unexpected. Melanie was born December 4, 1961 in Rome, Georgia. She grew up in Georgia, New York, and South Carolina before moving back to Georgia in 1978. Melanie graduated from Riverwood High School in 1980. She attended college at Young Harris where she made many life-long friends. She then completed her degree in Economics from Georgia State University. She achieved a Master's Degree in Business with a concentration in Finance from the University of Georgia. Melanie also spent time pursuing her PhD in Economics from the University of Oregon. During her professional career she achieved a Certified Financial Analyst designation. Melanie worked in multiple financial roles until she retired early to enjoy life on Lake Fausset in Dawsonville, Georgia. Spending time on her porch overlooking the lake with her cat Marci was her favorite pastime. Throughout her life, Melanie adopted many hard-to-place cats and provided loving care to them all. Melanie was an avid reader. She was a big fan of mysteries and sci-fi books, and she enjoyed discussing the books she had read. She loved to travel and decorate. She was a patient, generous and forgiving friend. She looked after her parents, selflessly supported her sisters and provided endless hours of entertainment to her nieces and nephew. Melanie is proceeded in death by her father, George Elbert Mewborne and her mother, Ann Butts Mewborne. She is survived by her sisters Melissa Mewborne Butler and Megan Mewborne Wandurraga, her brother-in-law Juan Pablo Wandurraga, her nephew Zachary Tate Butler, and her nieces Hannah Elizabeth Butler, Georgeann Ines Wandurraga and Amanda Weyer Butler. A memorial service will be held on January 29, 2022 at Roswell Funeral Home at 11am. She will be interred in the Mewborne family plot in Arnoldsville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society.



