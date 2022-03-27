Mewborn, Francis

MEWBORN, II, Francis Bruce "Duke"



Francis Bruce "Duke" Mewborn II died at his home on March 25, 2022, his 88th birthday, surrounded by his family. Duke lived a full and gratifying life, loved by everyone who knew him. His kind and generous spirit left a mark on all. He was born in Washington DC and lived in different cities around the country growing up. He came to Atlanta as a young man to attend Georgia Tech and met Shirley, his first love and mother of his 2 daughters, Michele and Virginia. They settled in Atlanta and enjoyed a wonderful 46 full years together. He was truly heartbroken when she died in 2003 and after 4 years of bachelorhood, married Gail, his second love, and they enjoyed almost 15 years together. Over the course of his remarkable life, Duke, Class of 1956, has been an exemplary and visionary leader. He majored in Electrical Engineering and spent his illustrious career at Baker Audio, the Atlanta based business that he grew to a premier audio/visual service firm. He retired as President and Chairman and his distinguished career included milestones such as providing the sound for the Beatles concert in 1965 and designing the first digital microphone system for the Atlanta airport. The Beatles concert at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was so successful that the band invited him to tour with them, which he declined because of his young family and business. Duke loved his alma mater and provided generous philanthropic support in many ways and in April 2013, was named a member of the exceptional fellowship of the Hill Society. He served on the Alumni Association Board of Trustees from 1993 to 1996 and the Georgia Tech Foundation Board from 2003 to 2006. He remained on the Foundation Board as Trustee Emeritus. He was instrumental in building the Georgia Tech Living History Program by donating recording equipment, hours of narration services and a significant gift that helped endow the program. He was a member of the Advisory Board for the Georgia Tech Ferst Center for the Arts from 2007 to 2011. Duke was an avid fisherman and tells wonderful stories of his fishing trips to Alaska, Canada, South America, Iceland and the Gulf Coast of Florida. He was a proud member of the Atlanta Homosassa Fishing Club where he served as President and Secretary. He was a member of the Northside Hospital Foundation. He's been a member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church for over 60 years, also providing expertise for the church sound system. His home was always filled with music, tuned to perfection.



Duke was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Clements Mewborn. Duke's survivors include his daughters, Michele (Rick) Shapley of Tallahassee, Florida, and Virginia Mewborn of Atlanta, Georgia, grandson Michael Shapley and granddaughter Marie Shapley. Also, his second wife, Gail Weber Mewborn, her sons William Weber 4th (Kristen), St. Paul, Minnesota, and Timothy Weber Sr (Jillian), Safety Harbor, Florida and 13 Weber grandchildren.



We will celebrate Duke's life on Thursday, March 31 at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church at 11:30 A.M., 805 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta, Georgia 30328.



Donations can be made to the Shirley and Duke Mewborn Perseverance Fund, c/o Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta GA 30308 or Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church.



