Metzler, Michael

METZLER, Dr. Michael



William



Dr. Michael W. Metzler passed away on October 18, 2022 at the age of 70 while vacationing in Arizona.



He was predeceased by his father and mother, James and Theresa Metzler, nephews, Carl Metzler and Aaron Bridgman. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 16 years, Terry Metzler; brothers, Jim (Pam) Metzler, Dan (Peggy Broskie) Metzler, John (Susan) Metzler; sisters, Marilyn Metzler, Maureen Metzler, Melissa Metzler and Marie (John) Canning; stepchildren; grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.



Mike was born October 15, 1952 in Salamanca, NY. He attended Archbishop Walsh HS in Olean, NY where he won the Local Football Player of the Year Award. As a starting QB he went 27-0, a record that has never been matched. He went on to play at Tufts University graduating with a BA in literature. He got his M.Ed. in education from East Stroudsburg (PA) State College and PHD from The Ohio State University.



Over his long academic career, he taught at Iowa State University, Virginia Tech and Georgia State University. He was an incredibly productive scholar with numerous peer-reviewed publications, monographs and books. He was a Fellow of the National Academy of Kinesiology and was awarded the Luther Halsey Gulick Medal by SHAPE and The Ohio State University Career Achievement Award in 2020. An equally accomplished educator, Mike was a GSU Faculty Teaching Fellow in the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning and was the recipient of numerous teaching awards, including the University System of Georgia Board of Regents' Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award and the College of Education Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award. The epitome of a Boyer Scholar, Mike also served as Department Chair and Associate Dean, co-founded and edited a disciplinary journal, edited two other journals, received the Distinguished Service Award and Presidential Award from the National Association for Kinesiology in Higher Education and served on the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition Board. After retiring from GSU in December 2016 he returned to serve as the Associate Director for SoTL in the GSU Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.



He loved music, hiking, gardening, competing in chili cook offs, making salsa and spending time with family and friends.



To honor Mike's memory, there will be a "Celebration of a Life Well Lived" on November 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Emory Conference Center Hotel, 1615 Clifton Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. We invite anyone who knew and loved Mike to attend and pay tribute to a wonderful man.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance at https://headandneck.org/

