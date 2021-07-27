METZGER, Carole



Carole W. Metzger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A lover of birds, bridge, books, plants, art, and travel, Carole was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised on the Grand Concourse but lived in Atlanta long enough to claim an almost-authentic Southern accent. As a dancer, Carole attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York City. Performing in many summer stock productions, Carole worked her way through Brandeis in three years and graduated summa cum laude. After graduation, she became the first woman to work as an analyst on the floor at Bear Stearns.



Carole held a master's degree in social work. She began her career at Jewish Family Services and then worked at Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Atlanta for well over a decade. She was a docent at the High Museum, served on a hospice board, and, in the wake of the 2016 election, became a passionate advocate for progressive candidates.



Carole was an extraordinary bridge player and Gold Life Master. More importantly, Carole was a generous mentor who loved teaching others to improve their bridge skills. She also was an avid collector of contemporary art, including photography and ceramics. She took great pleasure in her book club, the New York Times, her garden, the theater, and dance.



For 57 years, Carole was married to her adoring husband, Nathan Metzger—the great love of her life. She was devoted to her three daughters, Pamela, Rebecca, and Jennifer Metzger, nine grandchildren, Cole, Grace, Phoebe, Jonah, Marley, Addie, Dash, Luca, and Bodhi, and an Australian Labradoodle, Tessa, that she handpicked from a litter of nine.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta, GA 30328. Shiva will be held, and the family will be receiving, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, at the family home, 5275 New London Trace, Atlanta, GA 30327. Donations in honor of Carole Metzger can be made to the Penland School of Craft, either online or at PO Box 37, Penland, NC 28765-0037. May her memory be a blessing.

