Metzer, Rodney

Rodney William Metzer, Sr., 68, passed suddenly at home on July 18, 2023. Rodney was born in Bryan, Texas, and lived in the Atlanta, Georgia, area for more than 30 years. He moved to Colleton River Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, in 2013. For the last ten years, Rodney enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and being with his friends. Rodney was a graduate of Texas A & M University, working more than 30 years in various capacities for Coulter Electronics/Beckmann Coulter.



Rodney is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 41 years; his son, Rod Jr.; grandchildren, Mason and Amelia Metzer; his sister, Sharon Bowling, and husband, John; his brother, Russell Metzer, and wife, Helen; his brother, Tim Metzer, and wife, Kathy; nephews, Christopher Bowling (Christy), Brent Bowling (Marissa), Michael Butler (Laurie), Steven Metzer (Shannon), Tim Metzer, Jr. (Cheyenne); Jeffrey Brookshire (Marielle), Michael Brookshire, Randall Brookshire (Ashley); nieces, Cindy Hendershott (Zane), Andrea Bowling (Tucker Wilkinson), Susan Newland (Craig), and Courtney Baker (Blake). He is also survived by numerous great-nephews and -nieces, along with loving dogs, Dallas and Cowboy.



Rodney was preceded in death by his son, Kevin C. Metzer; grandson, Kevin W. Metzer; mother, Janie Metzer; father, Ernest Metzer; and sister, Cathy Butler.



A celebration of Rodney's life will be held at Sauls Funeral Home on Simmonsville Road in Bluffton on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 4:00. A second celebration of his life will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00. After the memorial service, he will be buried beside his son, Kevin. Rodney's wishes were for those attending his celebration to dress in casual attire. Following the service in Sandy Springs, a gathering will be held at Proper Hop Taphouse on 587 Atlanta Street in Roswell.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rodney's memory to the American Heart Association.



