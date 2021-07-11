MERRY, Charlotte



Charlotte Carter Merry died peacefully on June 28, 2021 in Highlands, NC surrounded by her loving husband, son and daughter. Charlotte courageously battled Alzheimer's disease for 10 years with the same grace and dignity that she lived her life. Despite her struggle with Alzheimer's, Charlotte remained active and happy until her death , participating in croquet and art classes.



Charlotte was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on October 23, 1943 to Francis Graves Carter and Elizabeth Hamlet Carter, who proceeded her in death as did her brother, Francis Graves Carter, Jr. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 41 years, Finley Merry, her son Will Rice, her daughter, Adrian Robinson, her step son, Howard Merry, her brother Martin Carter and grandchildren Rob and Carter Rice, Will and Rice Robinson and Vee Merry.



Charlotte attended Salem Academy and Salem College in Winston Salem where she graduated in 1965. Later she served on the board of Salem College. Throughout Charlotte's life she was active in numerous philanthropic organizations including Historic Augusta, the Augusta Symphony, Augusta Assembly, Sand Hills Garden Club, Bulbs and Borders Garden Club, Morris Museum Gala Committee, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, the Bascom Art Center, and the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Charlotte was a member of the Church of the Good Shepard in Augusta, GA and the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Highlands, NC. Charlotte was also a member of the Old Town Club in Winston Salem, the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta and the Augusta Country Club and Highlands Country Club.



Charlotte's loving personality and grace will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to spend time with her. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She gave endlessly of her time and talent to others. Even during her sickness, Charlotte brought joy to others. Charlotte was a beautiful person inside and outside. Her memory will live on forever.



A graveside service was held at Highlands Memorial Garden on June 30th with Father Bentley Manning and Reverend Mike Jones officiating with a celebration reception following the service at the Highlands Country Club.



The family would like to thank Charlotte's devoted friend and caretaker, Ellie Hartweger, who lovingly cared for her over the past 5 years, as well as the nurses and staff at Mission Hospital in Highlands. The family would also like to thank Kirk Moore of Oakleaf Florist and Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Emory University.



