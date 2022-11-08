Merritt, Martin

MERRITT, Jr., Martin



David "Dave"



Martin David "Dave" Merritt, Jr., passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. He was 89. Born July 5, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama, he was the youngest child and only son of Pauline Ruth Lindsay Merritt and Martin David "Jacques" Merritt. During his youth, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended North Fulton High School, Class of 1951. He remained a permanent resident of Atlanta for the rest of his life. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from The University of Alabama in 1955 where he played football for the Crimson Tide as a defensive end and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He enlisted in the US Army shortly after finishing college and served in the infantry while stationed in Korea and Japan. During his service, he played football for the Army on a team named the Tokyo Bulldogs. He was honorably discharged from the military in May 1957. Upon returning home, he began working as a copy editor at The Atlanta Journal Constitution. While there, he enrolled in graduate school at Emory University, studying European History. He later switched to the study of law, enrolling at Emory University's Lamar School of Law, where he earned a juris doctor degree in 1964. During this time, he met Mary Elizabeth "Liz" O'Hara, a beautiful lady from Jellico, Tennessee. They were set up on a blind date and after a brief courtship, they married on April 1, 1961. Their marriage was blessed with four children. In March 1967, Dave joined Shoob, McLain & Jesse as an associate. The firm had its office on the 11th floor of the former Fulton National Bank Building located at 55 Marietta Street. Shortly after Marvin Shoob joined the federal bench in 1977, the firm changed its name to McLain & Merritt, P.C. Dave was admitted to the United States Supreme Court in 1974, and, over the course of his career, he earned and enjoyed the highest level of respect and admiration from his peers. A renowned litigator, primarily in the area of insurance defense, he tried hundreds of jury cases in the federal and state courts located throughout the State of Georgia until his retirement in 2015. He attended Peachtree Presbyterian Church for many years. His real passions, however, were English Literature, especially the works of William Shakespeare, watching the Atlanta Braves, maintaining the landscape at his home and enthusiastically supporting the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dave was preceded in death by his beloved, Mary Elizabeth; and his parents. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Claire Merritt Minvielle; his nephew, Thierry Jean Minvielle; and, his four children: Martin David Merritt III, Matthew Harrison Merritt (Catherine), Jennifer Ansley Merritt Conner (Mark) and John Mitchell Merritt; as well as ten granddaughters, one grandson and two great-granddaughters. Roll Tide! There will be a graveside ceremony for family and close friends on Wednesday. The family welcomes everyone to a reception at H.M. Patterson and Son in Sandy Springs: 173 Allen Road, Atlanta, GA 30328, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or to APDA – American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.



