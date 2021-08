Ellarene W. Merritt



August 9, 1937 –



August 25, 2006











Although we cannot see her,



We know that she is here.



We feel the warmth of her smile,



And can sense that she is near.



Every day we know that,



Her love is still our guide,



Memories carried in our hearts,



She's always at our side.









Remembering her with love, husband, Early Merritt; daughter, Yolanda C. Walker; granddaughter, Asshaunte "Pooh Bear" Walker