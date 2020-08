Merritt, Ellarene

Ellarene Merritt August 9, 1937 August 25, 2006 It's hard to believe You are no longer here, We think of you, You feel so near, In some small way, every single day, Memories of you come our way. Remembering her with love, husband Early Merritt, daughter, Yolanda C. Walker, and granddaughter, Asshaunte "Pooh Bear" Walker