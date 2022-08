Ellarene W. Merritt



August 9, 1937 – August 25, 2006







We think of things you used to say



And all that you would do



At some point, every single day



Our thoughts will turn to you.







The world changes from year to year



Our lives from day to day



But the love and memory of you



Shall never pass away.







Remembering her with love, husband, Early Merritt; daughter, Yolanda C. Walker; granddaughter, Asshaunte "Pooh Bear" Walker.