MERRIMAN, C. Lamar



C. Lamar Merriman, age 88 of Big Canoe passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital. He was born June 25, 1932 to Archie and Marion Merriman in Atlanta, Georgia.



Lamar is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Merriman of Big Canoe; daughters and sons-in-law, Robyn and Bob Cherrie of Woodstock, Babby and Paul Norsworthy of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Evan Norsworthy, Alan Norsworthy, Leigh Welles, and Chris Welles.



Beloved husband, father and grandfather (Poppie), Lamar was born and raised in Atlanta. He was co-founder and president of Expand-O Distribution Warehousing Systems and Executive Bonded Warehouses. He also invested in commercial real estate. Lamar was a Georgia Bulldogs fan. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time in Siesta Key, Florida and Beaver Creek, Colorado. For the last 30 years, Lamar and Barbara have lived in Big Canoe. Lamar was a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church for over 50 years.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pensacola Christian College, Christian City or the Salvation Army.



A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Big Canoe Cemetery with Reverend Len Walker officiating.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.







Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.

