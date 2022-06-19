MERRILL, Nancy



Nancy Harris Merrill, age 81, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, May 19, 2022. For many years, she had been slowly and steadily withdrawing from the world due to Alzheimer's Disease. And with help from her family and many wonderful friends she was able to stay home and active in the community until she truly needed full-time care. She was a member of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church and she and her husband, Reagon, sang in their chancel choir for well over 40 years. She was an early member of the West Smyrna Swim and Tennis Club where she played ALTA tennis for over 20 years and swam a perfect breaststroke without getting her hair wet. She had a wonderful group of friends that gathered regularly for book club and to play bridge, and they lovingly kept including her long after she was no longer reading the books or making her bids. For many years, she would walk with friends on Saturday mornings, and they jokingly called themselves "The Smyrna Streetwalkers." They would lightly jog the Peachtree Road Race together every year and she has a bin full of 'Peachtree' T-shirts to prove it.



She studied Nutrition in college and worked for several doctors over the years as an administrative assistant. But being mom to her three children was her most important job. She was everyone's biggest cheerleader and encouraged all their pursuits. She helped the boys mix up fake blood in the kitchen for their homemade action movies and stepped up to be the troop leader when her daughter and her friends wanted to be Girl Scouts. She made dinner every night and there was always room at the table for any friend that happened to be over.



In a town of transplants, Nancy was "from here." Born at Crawford Long Hospital and raised in the West End, she would tell stories of her childhood spent swimming in Niskey Lake and scouring the streets for stray golf balls to sell back to the local driving range. She would even take the streetcar out to The Guernsey Jug Restaurant in Smyrna for ice-cream - the location of which was about a mile from where she would later settle to raise her family. She went to Brown High School and had a lifelong love affair with The Varsity's Fried Peach Pie from its earliest days as only a Drive-in. And in a true Atlanta fairy-tale, she met her future husband while she was working in the credit office at Rich's Department store in the early 60's. She thought he was cute (reader, he was) so as she looked at his application, she casually mentioned that they happened to live in neighboring apartment complexes on Biscayne Drive and gave him just enough information so that he could track her down. They were married in August of 1965 at Peachtree Christian Church.



Mrs. Merrill is survived by her husband of 57 years, Reagon Merrill; daughter, Julia Merrill (Brian Bell) of Atlanta; sons, Jason (Julie) Merrill of Smyrna; David Merrill (Shaindle Minuk) of Toronto, Canada; sister, Judy Harris Mongold of Concord, NC, and grandson, Oliver Bell of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 25 at Smyrna First Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to MUST Ministries and The Alzheimer's Association. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



