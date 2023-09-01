MERIWEATHER, Sabrina
Age 48, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 25, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
