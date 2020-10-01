

MEREDITH, Tim





Tim Meredith, 61, of Peachtree City, passed away on September 29, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1959 in Seattle, WA, to the late Garland Timberlake and Dorothy Mae Meredith. Tim was a member of One Church and also Chi Phi Fraternity.



He is survived by his wife, Angie Meredith; children, Ashley Meredith (David Fazzino), Garland Meredith, Phillip Meredith (Sabrina Reed), and Alex Meredith; brother, David Meredith (Jessica); nephew, Dylan Meredith, Mark Johnson, Zac Allison and Sam Allison; niece, Sarah Johnson (Matt Ciarleglio); in-laws, Sam Allison (Kathy); grandchildren, Kayley, Natalie, Grace, and Oliver.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2 PM, at One Church in Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City ? www.mowells.com

