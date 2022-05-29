ajc logo
X

Merdek, David

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MERDEK, David Phillip

David Phillip Merdek, 36 of Atlanta died May 13, 2022. Mr. Merdek was born in Baltimore and was the son of Jeanne Merdek and the late Andrew Merdek. He was raised in Atlanta and attended schools including the Galloway School, the Donnellan School and The Art Institute of Atlanta. David was known for his athletic ability and was a talented soccer player. He was a skilled swimmer, diver and underwater photographer which led him to starting his own business in Delray Beach and Ft. Pierce, FL. David loved his "boys", dogs, Ronin and Goose and was avid an animal lover. He was a friend to all, loving, kind, had a big heart and will be missed by his family and friends. Mr. Merdek is survived by his daughter, Abigail Merdek, the light and love of his life; mother, Jeanne Merdek; brother, Jamie Merdek and his wife, Lora Smith; aunts and uncles, Jack and Carol Mullen, Tom Mullen and Rosemary Wahler, Avis and Roger Smith. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASPCA. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 o'clock at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. A reception will follow the interment at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins7h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
11h ago
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
8h ago
Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Pederson
2h ago
Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Pederson
2h ago
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut
10h ago
The Latest
Ginden, Mary
Diez, James
1h ago
Field, India
1h ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top