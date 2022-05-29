MERDEK, David Phillip



David Phillip Merdek, 36 of Atlanta died May 13, 2022. Mr. Merdek was born in Baltimore and was the son of Jeanne Merdek and the late Andrew Merdek. He was raised in Atlanta and attended schools including the Galloway School, the Donnellan School and The Art Institute of Atlanta. David was known for his athletic ability and was a talented soccer player. He was a skilled swimmer, diver and underwater photographer which led him to starting his own business in Delray Beach and Ft. Pierce, FL. David loved his "boys", dogs, Ronin and Goose and was avid an animal lover. He was a friend to all, loving, kind, had a big heart and will be missed by his family and friends. Mr. Merdek is survived by his daughter, Abigail Merdek, the light and love of his life; mother, Jeanne Merdek; brother, Jamie Merdek and his wife, Lora Smith; aunts and uncles, Jack and Carol Mullen, Tom Mullen and Rosemary Wahler, Avis and Roger Smith. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASPCA. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 o'clock at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. A reception will follow the interment at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



