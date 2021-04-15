Mercure, Dorothy

MERCURE (DANIEL), Dorothy



Dorothy Daniel Mercure, 84, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 with her children by her side. She was born in Atlanta in 1936 to the late Dr. Charles Howard Daniel and Ruth Beckham Daniel. Dorothy grew up in College Park where her father was the local physician. She taught tennis to many, could beat most at Scrabble and was an avid reader. After raising her children, she earned a bachelor's degree from West Georgia College. Dorothy was a 40-year member of the American Mensa Society. Dorothy is survived by her son, Mike Mercure (Martha); daughter, Liz Mercure; grandchildren, Michelle Mercure, Mason Mercure, and Jordan Mercure; sister, Susan Daniel; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Senoia City Cemetery, Senoia. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com.

