MERCORA, Melvin



Melvin "Bruce" Mercora, 82, of Huntersville, NC, passed on July 13, 2022. He was born in Fulton County, GA on July 13, 1940, to the late Domenick Anthony Mercora and Myrtle Eunice Knowles Mercora. To leave online condolences, please visit to www.KepnerFH.com.