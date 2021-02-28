Merchant, Betty North

MERCHANT, Betty Kersey North



Betty Kersey North Merchant passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.



The only child of Beulah Belle and William Henry Kersey, Sarah Betty Kersey was born on August 26, 1926 in the Atlanta community of Inman Park. She enjoyed a happy childhood with her loving parents and large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended Girls' High and was a member of Inman Park Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and wedded her husband. They eventually moved out to the suburbs, (Brookhaven and Sandy Springs) to raise their family where she volunteered and held offices in her church, community organizations and schools. When her children grew older, she began a career with Davidson's/Macy's working her way to executive assistant to the president. She enjoyed her position there for over ten years. In the following years, she was excited to take on positions in new places, including Destin, FL, Highlands, NC, and Grand Canyon National Park, AZ.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and the father of her children David Arnold North, her son David Arnold North, Jr., and her second husband William Edward Merchant.



She is survived by her three sons Samuel Christopher North (Andrea), William Earl North and Mark Andrew North; and her daughter Susan North Bradfield (Arthur). She was a loving "Baba" to her four grandchildren Arthur Corydon Bradfield, Colin McMichael Bradfield, Jennifer Ryan Freeman (Stuart) and Anthony Scott North; and her two great-grandchildren Cleamae Meadows Bradfield and Bartleby Roger Bradfield.



Betty will be remembered by her bright smile, petite stature and quick step. Her tireless energy and strong work ethic guided her through her professional life, as well in her personal achievements. She endured life's hardships, even tragedy, with courage, faith and determination. She remained hopeful and optimistic all of her life. She had an adventurous spirit being always ready to experience a new challenge. Among her most extreme adventures was her time working for the Fred Harvey Corporation in the Grand Canyon National Park, her "favorite place in the world".



Mom was happiest when with her family celebrating holidays, births, graduations, weddings and our individual accomplishments. She enjoyed decorating her homes, singing, the gulf coast, marathon shopping, and later in life, watching classic television reruns with "Papa Kitty" in her lap.



Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in Atlanta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or to a charity of choice.



