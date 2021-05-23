MENSON, Richard Lloyd "Rick"



Born November 10, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, and died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021 in Dunwoody, Georgia.



Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Lynne Lemke Menson; his daughters Dr. Melissa Halbach and Kristin Menson; his son-in-law Brandt Halbach; his grandchildren, Brynn Elisabeth, Ansley Ecklin, and Thomas Crenshaw Halbach; his brothers and sisters, John Menson, Rob Menson, Jim Menson, Susan Edwards, and Elizabeth McKinstry, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Rick was a graduate of Ripon College (B.A. '65), Northwestern University Law School (J.D. '68), and George Washington University (L.L.M. '73). He served his country as a JAG Officer from 1965-1973 including 18 months in Vietnam. He joined Gardner, Carton, and Douglas in Chicago, Illinois, soon thereafter and was a partner from 1977-1998. In 1998 he joined McGuireWoods as managing partner of the Chicago office. He retired in 2012.



There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road Ne, Sandy Springs, GA. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 27 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following:



- Atlanta Vietnam Veteran Business Association Foundation, 2568 Mercedes Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30345



- Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. (Contributions will support both the Champions and Friends of Dunwoody Country Club Professorship in Prostate Cancer Endowment and the Winship Sarcoma Fund.



