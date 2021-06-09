MENEFEE, Marion



Marion B. Menefee of SW Atlanta passed away on June 4, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory to two loving sons, Taylor Washington and Elston Rogers; loving and devoted daughter, Janice Connally; son-in-law, Mark Connally; grandson, Mark Connally (Kim); granddaughters, Miana Huntington (Larry), Alexis Rogers, and Chardje Hunter. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



