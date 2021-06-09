ajc logo
X

Menefee, Marion

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MENEFEE, Marion

Marion B. Menefee of SW Atlanta passed away on June 4, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory to two loving sons, Taylor Washington and Elston Rogers; loving and devoted daughter, Janice Connally; son-in-law, Mark Connally; grandson, Mark Connally (Kim); granddaughters, Miana Huntington (Larry), Alexis Rogers, and Chardje Hunter. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top