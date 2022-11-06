MENDELSON, Nahid



On December 7, 2021, Nahid Mendelson passed away peacefully at age 77. Nahid was a mother of three, a grandmother of six, and an unfailing source of kindness and generosity to all those who knew and loved her. Nahid Esfandiari was born in Tehran, Iran on April 22, 1944 and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of eighteen to study chemistry at Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles. There, she met Lloyd Mendelson. They married in 1966 and moved to his home state of Georgia. Nahid completed her degree in chemistry at the Georgia College in Milledgeville, and she and Lloyd moved to Atlanta, where they spent 55 years building a life and family together. Nahid led a quiet life, humble about her many natural talents. A lover of nature, she tended a much-admired vegetable garden. A gifted seamstress, she owned her own drapery and upholstery business and was part of the volunteer effort to restore the historic Fox Theater in the 1980s. She had a mean tennis backhand and loved spending time telling stories to her grandchildren, stories they will never forget. Her strength and dignity was always inspiring, especially through her last years living with dementia. She is deeply missed by her husband; their children, Lailee, Shereen and Mark; grandchildren, Alex, Asher, Sam, Isabella, Max and Ross; brother. Shariar; and sister, Homa. Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

