<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688300-01_0_0000688300-01-1_20210506.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688300-01_0_0000688300-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MENDEL, Jarrod Sean <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Jarrod Sean Mendel, 40, of Dunwoody, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2021. A fifth generation Atlantan, Jarrod is survived by his devoted wife of 12 years, Greer Pasmanick Mendel, his beloved children Jack (4.5 years old) and Amelie (3 years old), his loving parents Richard and Muriel Mendel, brother Matt Mendel (Rebecca), sister Jennifer Sheldon (Tripp) and newborn nephew, Wilson, of Chapel Hill, NC. Also, deeply mourning Jarrod's passing are his grandmother, Joanne Mendel, in-laws Robert and Vicky Pasmanick and family, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jerry Mendel and maternal grandparents Bertram and Jennie Blum, all of blessed memory. Born on July 13, 1980 at Northside Hospital, Jarrod graduated from Walton High School in 1998 where he played on the varsity tennis team. He then went on to the University of Georgia in 2002 where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi (like his late grandfather, Jerry Mendel) and became a "Double Dawg" after graduating from the UGA School of Law in 2005.<br/><br/>An avid reader and podcast enthusiast, Jarrod was known for his work ethic, humor and commitment to family. He loved attending trivia and burger nights with friends and always made time for those he loved. Jarrod thoroughly enjoyed his career as an attorney, starting as a clerk for a Superior Court judge and continuing in several private practices until finding his niche with McGuireWoods. His dedication to service extended from his work to supporting local and national causes important to his family, including Jewish Family & Career Services and March of Dimes. Jarrod was also a dedicated Georgia Bulldogs fan, something he and Greer both shared a love for. But above all, he was a wonderful and dedicated father to Jack and Amelie, who each possess the very best pieces of their father. Jarrod was considered a true mensch and will be remembered for his kindness, easy-going nature, quick wit and his quiet work to ensure those around him felt loved and protected. He continually demonstrated a loyalty to his family and friends that will remain his legacy for years to come. May his memory be for a blessing and may those close to Jarrod continue to honor him in their everyday lives. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.</font><br/>