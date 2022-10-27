ajc logo
Memar, Farah

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MEMAR, Farah

Farah Banou Memar, age 83, of Duluth, GA passed away on October 23, 2022.

Born in 1939 in Iran, Farah immigrated to the United States in 1966 with her husband and two sons, Kam and Bijon. She attended the University of Maryland where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree, leading to a successful career in interior design. Her family later settled in the Atlanta area.

Farah was preceded in death by her oldest son, Kam Memar in 1998. She is survived by her son, Bijon Memar and his wife, Diana; and two grandchildren, Michael and Madeline.

Farah was always a lady and loved her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA, followed by a Celebration of Life at Bijon Memar's home at 12:00 PM.




