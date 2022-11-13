ajc logo
X

Melvin, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOWZE, Jr., Thomas

Melvin

Thomas Melvin Howze, Jr. passed away on October 3, 2022 from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was born in Suffolk, VA on August 1, 1943, to Virginia and Thomas Melvin Howze, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Harper Howze of Atlanta, GA; two sons, their spouses, and children: Thomas Harper, Kristen Davis; and daughter, Ila Elizabeth Howze of Vevey, Switzerland; and Alan Eastwick and Pamela Chaveas Howze and their children, Harper McLean, Morgan Evelyn, and Katherine Marie Howze of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as his beloved cats, Little Bear and Foxy. Tom is also survived by his sister, Myra H. Shiplett of Falls Church, VA; brothers, Wendell M. Howze of Las Vegas, NV, and William D. Howze of Reading, PA. Tom graduated from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, FL (1961) and the University of South Florida (1965). He served with his wife in the U.S. Peace Corps from 1967-1969 in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) and afterwards attended graduate school in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In Washington, DC he worked as a statistician for the U.S. Information Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy before leaving to become a house husband and home remodeler. He was an advocate for fairness and social justice, loved cooking, read widely and deeply, enjoyed renovating houses, and making things with his grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff3h ago

GHSA Football State Championships Saturday roundups: First Round
5h ago

Man dies after found shot at Chick-fil-A location
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
1h ago
The Latest

Jones, Toula
Williams, Robert
Beach, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
3h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top