HOWZE, Jr., Thomas



Melvin



Thomas Melvin Howze, Jr. passed away on October 3, 2022 from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was born in Suffolk, VA on August 1, 1943, to Virginia and Thomas Melvin Howze, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Harper Howze of Atlanta, GA; two sons, their spouses, and children: Thomas Harper, Kristen Davis; and daughter, Ila Elizabeth Howze of Vevey, Switzerland; and Alan Eastwick and Pamela Chaveas Howze and their children, Harper McLean, Morgan Evelyn, and Katherine Marie Howze of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as his beloved cats, Little Bear and Foxy. Tom is also survived by his sister, Myra H. Shiplett of Falls Church, VA; brothers, Wendell M. Howze of Las Vegas, NV, and William D. Howze of Reading, PA. Tom graduated from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, FL (1961) and the University of South Florida (1965). He served with his wife in the U.S. Peace Corps from 1967-1969 in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) and afterwards attended graduate school in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In Washington, DC he worked as a statistician for the U.S. Information Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy before leaving to become a house husband and home remodeler. He was an advocate for fairness and social justice, loved cooking, read widely and deeply, enjoyed renovating houses, and making things with his grandchildren.

