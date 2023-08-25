MELTON, Robert Edward "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Edward Melton age 85, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Major Melton; mother, Laura Jones Griffies; and sister, Judith "Judy" Louise Melton. He is survived by his loving devoted wife of 66 years, Cara Melton; son, Stephen Melton (Joni); daughter, Sharon Craig (John); grandchildren, Travis Melton (Valerie), Taylor and Ryan Craig; great-grandchild, Evaleigh Melton; brother, Johnny Griffies (Allyson); sister, Beth Griffies; and beloved nephews and their families. Bob loved and put his family first. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed supporting and attending any kind of event that his children or grandchildren were involved in. He was a member of Mountain Park First Baptist Church, where for 2 years he served as President of the SonShine Fellowship Group. Bob proudly served in the Air National Guard, working for Kraft Foods for 35 years as a Regional Sales Manager and National Marketing Manger for the Pillsbury and Citrus accounts. He was a recipient of a Jade ring, the highest award within Kraft Foods for his work, which was well done. When Bob was not spending time at church or with his loving family, he enjoyed cooking, working in his yard, camping, spending time at the beach, playing golf with family and friends. He also enjoyed making DVD's, recipe and greeting cards on his computer, but mostly doing anything that he could to make you laugh and smile. The service to celebrate the life of Robert "Bob" Edward Melton will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM, at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA, 31204. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a memorial donation to Mountain Park First Baptist Church, 5485 Five Forks Trickum Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087, in memory of Robert "Bob" Edward Melton. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



