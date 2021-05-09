<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688207-01_0_0000688207-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688207-01_0_0000688207-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688207-01_1_USFlag.eps_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688207-01_1_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MELTON, Joseph Alfred <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Joseph Alfred Melton "Joe" passed away April 28 at the age of 97. Joe was born in Gaffney, SC to Oscar Nathaniel Melton and Daisy Gaffney Melton. He met his wife-to-be Elsie Aline Black, in Cartersville, GA while working his first job as a lineman for AT&T. <br/><br/>After a stint in the U.S. Marines toward the end of WWII, then in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, Joe moved his family to Decatur, Georgia and worked in the Atlanta Transmission Room for AT&T during the early days of national television broadcasting. After a number of years, he hired a construction company to build a new family home in the developing Oak Grove community in the northeast Atlanta suburbs. Gifted with many talents and capabilities, he used this experience to design, manage construction and sell new homes in the nearby growing residential communities. <br/><br/>Joe is survived by his daughter Joanne Joiner (Mike) of Atlanta and their children, Katie and Kellie, son Robert Melton (Joanne) of Carlsbad, CA and their children Stephanie, Suzanne, and Robert, and daughter Pam Joiner of Atlantic Beach, FL, and her children, Aaron and Samantha. <br/><br/>Joe was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Harrison, Carter, Bennett, Kate, Avery and Jasper. <br/><br/>Joe was a long-standing member of Oak Grove Methodist Church, and he and Elsie enjoyed many years of fellowship with friends in the Graydon Sunday School Class.<br/><br/>Joe also took pleasure in being an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta and the AT&T Pioneers Volunteers Organization.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, his family asks for consideration of a donation to Hearthstone Personal Care Home, 350 Market Place, Roswell, Georgia, 30075, in recognition of the loving care he received there over the last few years.<br/><br/>A private family gathering will take place in the future. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLSouthCareBWlogo.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>